(Video) Alexis Mac Allister appears to arrive for Liverpool medical as announcement edges closer

It seems like a matter of days now until we see Alexis Mac Allister wearing a Liverpool shirt and being officially unveiled by the club, now it looks like we’ve just reached another milestone on the way to that news.

Thanks to a video shared on Twitter by Montage Memorabilia, with a caption reading: ‘Not the best footage but Alexis arriving for his medical a few hours ago in Merseyside’, it looks like the Argentine has arrived at the AXA Training Centre.

READ MORE: Liverpool submitted offer for ‘Messi-like’ free transfer this summer; opted for PSG instead – report

In truth, the video is far from conclusive but it’s not hard to imagine that the 24-year-old must be in deep conversations with the club already and so any potential medical would be taking place around now.

We’ll have to wait for more confirmation soon but for the moment, we can allow ourselves to get excited about the World Cup winner arriving at Anfield imminently.

You can view the reported footage of Mac Allister via Twitter:

Reportedly, Alexis Mac Allister has been spotted arriving for his #LFC medical [🎥 @MontageMem]pic.twitter.com/KRXKq5eMqn — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) June 6, 2023

Exclusive🚨: Jacque Talbot’s Liverpool transfers update: Liverpool & Newcastle in for Kone, Thuram latest, likelihood of Lavia move… and more!