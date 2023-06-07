(Video) Upper tier of Anfield Road End is beginning to be torn down ahead of demolition

Liverpool fans will be very aware that we are currently undergoing major structural changes to Anfield and now that the old roof has been removed from the Anfield Road End, the next step is taking place.

Now the seats are being removed from the old upper tier, ahead of the complete demolition of it which will occur in the coming days and weeks.

This will mean that the bottom tier that was already in place will join the new upper tier and the increased capacity under a new roof will be completed.

It looks like we’re still on course for the stadium to be ready for the second game of the new Premier League season and it’s really interesting to watch it all take shape.

You can view the update of the Anfield Road End upper tier (from 4:53) via KC Imageworks on YouTube:

