(Image) Confirmed sighting of Alexis Mac Allister ahead of Liverpool unveiling

Alexis Mac Allister is poised to officially become a Red and as we edge ever closer to the inevitable unveiling, we are seeing more glimpses of him around the city.

After video footage emerged of the Argentine arriving at the AXA Training Centre and Fabrizio Romano confirmed that his medical had been completed – it seems we’re hours away from this confirmation.

Now another image has been shared online and shows the 24-year-old walking past a man wearing our new shirt, as the midfielder finalises the move to Anfield.

This is always the most exciting part of a transfer and we’re all hoping for a summer full of similar feelings to this!

You can view the picture of Mac Allister via Reddit user Petaaa:

