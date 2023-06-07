Liverpool and EPL rival lead chase for in-demand teenage speedster they’ve observed – report

Liverpool and Manchester United are believed to be fronting the chase for a teenage transfer target, according to reports from Portugal.

O Jogo claimed (via Sport Witness) that the two Premier League rivals are ‘in the lead’ for Daniel da Costa of Sheffield Wednesday, with the in-demand 15-year-old having been ‘regularly observed by the main British teams’.

The report noted that the ‘main characteristics’ of the right-sided winger are his pace, dribbling and ability to maintain his balance.

Interestingly, Da Costa is the second teenage talent to be linked with both Liverpool and Manchester United this week, following on from reports that both clubs are also eyeing up Hamilton Academical centre-forward Ryan Oné (TEAMtalk).

It suggests that the northwestern rivals could be scouring Britain for up-and-coming young talents who’d develop in the academy setup before being fully blooded in the first team, much like Ben Doak for the Reds over the past year after his move from Celtic.

At 15, the Sheffield Wednesday gem is still a few years off breaking into Jurgen Klopp’s senior side, but the level of Premier League interest in him marks him out as a talent with enormous potential.

As a right winger, Da Costa could potentially be sought by Liverpool as a long-term successor to Mo Salah in that role at Anfield, even if it’s as a backup option to the Egyptian.

He’ll surely have seen the Reds manager trusting in youthful talents like Doak, Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic in the first team (Transfermarkt) and believe he may have a chance of following suit if he swaps Yorkshire for Merseyside and sufficiently impresses within the academy.

