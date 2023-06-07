(Video) Darwin Nunez starts song with fans as he’s mobbed on Uruguayan homecoming

Darwin Nunez missed the end of Liverpool’s season through injury but it’s great to see that it clearly hasn’t held him back too much, as he’s been spotted back on the pitch performing again.

Taking part in a charity match in Uruguay, our No.27 was a big crowed puller in his hometown and this excitement about his arrival certainly didn’t decrease after the full-time whistle.

As the 23-year-old left the pitch and began applauding those present, he was quickly mobbed by a group of excitable youths who began signing around the forward.

Fully embracing the moment, the former Benfica man joined in the chanting and looked to be having a great time back at home.

You can watch the video of Nunez via doubleoeck1234 on Reddit:

