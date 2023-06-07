Agent of reported Liverpool target reacts to transfer links; correlates with reliable journo’s update

The agent of Franck Kessie has given a firm response to recent speculation regarding a possible move to Liverpool for his client.

There had been reports from InterLive.it in recent days that the Reds, along with Inter Milan, had shown an interest in the Barcelona midfielder, but a more reliable source in James Pearce told The Athletic this morning that the 26-year-old is not on the radar at Anfield.

According to The Mirror, one of the player’s representatives has since publicly insisted that any reports of a possible move to Merseyside are ‘fake news’ and that he’s keen to remain at Camp Nou.

With both Kessie’s agent and Pearce emphatically dismissing any thoughts of the Ivory Coast international coming to Liverpool, it seems this particular transfer rumour can now be put to bed.

Despite only starting sporadically for Barcelona in LaLiga this season, the midfielder has a strong CV to his name, having played more than 200 times for AC Milan in addition to his time with the Catalan giants (Transfermarkt).

The ‘devastating’ 26-year-old, as previously hailed by former Italy striker Antonio Cassano (via Milan Live), could’ve been a decent option to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s pick in midfield.

Nonetheless, with Alexis Mac Allister’s move now all but confirmed, and contact made with the agents of Manu Kone and Khephren Thuram, Liverpool fans are unlikely to harbour too many regrets that rumours of a potential move for Kessie appear to have been wide of the mark.

