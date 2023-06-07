Liverpool’s £35m Mac Allister swoop reveals astonishing £217m truth – Opinion

Many had been convinced that Liverpool would be forced to fork out in the region of £60m for Brighton’s World Cup-winning midfielder, Alexis Mac Allister.

Following a series of reports to the contrary, however, it appears that the Merseysiders have managed something of a steal (to put it lightly) at £35m following a successful medical.

It’s a jaw-dropping figure, even more so given it’s not the first time we’ve been witness to its like in the Jurgen Klopp era.

Liverpool’s remarkable £35m list (give or take a few million)…

Prepare to be absolutely astonished Reds (figures courtesy of lfchistory.net):

£35m – Alexis Mac Allister

£35m – Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

£36m – Ibrahima Konate

£36.9m (with further payments of £7m dependent on conditions being met) – Mo Salah

(with further payments of £7m dependent on conditions being met) – £37m (potentially rising to £44m with add-ons) – Cody Gakpo

(potentially rising to £44m with add-ons) – £37.5m (potentially rising to £50m with add-ons) – Luis Diaz

Hold off on the firing squad for former Arsenal man Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has since followed Naby Keita, James Milner, and Bobby Firmino in departing the club on a free.

We’d like to remind fans that the Englishman kicked off his Anfield career in tremendous fashion – notably putting in some remarkable performances against Manchester City – before a cruel injury sustained against Roma in the Champions League effectively ruined his remaining stay in Merseyside.

Whilst we await a verdict on how our latest Argentine will fare at L4, there can be no denying that the likes of Konate, Salah, Gakpo and Diaz have all proven superb additions.

Tallying them all up – that’s what we’d call a £217.4m resounding success (Mac Allister’s performances depending) courtesy mainly of Michael Edwards and Julian Ward.

No pressure for Jorg Schmadtke then!

