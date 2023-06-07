(Video) Liverpool fans will love Jota and Diaz’s new Adidas advert together

Seeing a Liverpool player star in an advert is always worth a watch but when it’s two of our lads in the same clip, it’s simply not to be missed and this one is a perfect example.

Both Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz have their boots provided by Adidas and so they were asked to co-star in a new video that showed off their latest pair.

The Colombian wore the new boots and then in comes our No.20 with a fire extinguisher because: ‘These boots need a cool down’.

Both men are trying to stay straight faced but it’s not hard to see that our No.23 is wearing a smirk on his face and you can imagine that it must have taken a few takes!

You can watch the video of Diaz and Jota via diogoj_18 and luisdiaz19_ on Instagram:

