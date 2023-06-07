Liverpool’s £35m Mac Allister swipe means Reds could now tick £100m box

Liverpool have reportedly completed a deal with Brighton and Hove Albion that will see Alexis Mac Allister join Liverpool for only £35m.

Fabrizio Romano dropped the news in question on Twitter, which could have major ramifications for the remainder of the Merseysiders’ summer transfer budget.

Liverpool have just signed Alexis Mac Allister for… £35m. 🚨🔴 #LFC Reds have now triggered the clause to sign the midfielder after medical tests completed with Brighton’s permission. Documents are being signed. Here we go confirmed. pic.twitter.com/9Mtd8f6aKT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2023

In particular, in light of the recruitment team’s ongoing pursuit of Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone, it’s entirely plausible that the Europa League outfit could complete a midfield overhaul for roughly only £100m.

A brand new Liverpool midfield for around £100m?

According to figures widely circulated by reputable sources, the French duo could cost us a combined

Speaking exclusively to Empire of the Kop, Football Transfers’ Jacque Talbot noted that as little as €35m (£30m) would get Liverpool at the table for the Gladbach star (which conforms with a prior exclusive chat we had with SportBILD’s Tobi Altschäffl).

Whilst Thuram could, again according to Talbot, cost in the region of €50m (£42m).

Add that all up and – assuming that we are able to snap up our remaining aforementioned targets – Liverpool could have a shiny new midfield trio for only £107m. Give or take a few million pounds dependent on Jorg Schmadtke’s negotiating ability.

Fans will rightly point out that, to varying degrees, Kone and his compatriot are somewhat rawer at 22 years of age and lacking Mac Allister’s Premier League experience.

However, if we’re confident in their abilities and developmental potential, not to mention Jurgen Klopp and his coaching ensemble’s history of transforming relatively cheap signings into world-beaters, then there’s plenty to be excited about as far as we’re concerned.

