How do Liverpool’s sponsorship deals compare to their rivals?

Liverpool will head into next season desperate to bounce back from what was a thoroughly underwhelming 2022/23 campaign.

The Reds were one of the favourites to win the Premier League but struggled to keep pace with the title-chasers throughout the season.

A late resurgence briefly raised hopes that the Reds could sneak into the Champions League, though they ultimately had to settle for fifth place.

Playing in the Europa League next season will have a significant impact on the club’s finances at a time when they need all the revenue they can get.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has a big job on his hands this summer, with his squad requiring significant improvement if the club is to challenge for silverware next term.

Owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have been widely criticised for failing to back the German tactician, although they would undoubtedly argue differently.

While many fans would like to see different owners take Liverpool forward, it cannot be denied that the Americans have done a decent job maximising the club’s earning potential.

A quick look at the list of main club sponsors for Premier League clubs this season paints a positive picture of FSG’s business acumen.

CLUB SPONSOR VALUE DURATION Arsenal Emirates £200 million 2018 – 2024 Aston Villa Cazoo £6 million per year 2020 – ongoing Bournemouth Dafabet Not reported 2022 – ongoing Brentford Hollywoodbets Not reported 2021 – ongoing Brighton & Hove Albion American Express £100 million 2019 – 2031 Chelsea Three £40 million per year 2020 – 2023 Crystal Palace Cinch Not reported 2022 – ongoing Everton Stake.com £10 million per year 2022 – ongoing Fulham W88 Not reported 2022 – 2023 Leeds United SBOTOP £6 million per year 2020 – ongoing Leicester City FBS Not reported 2021 – 2024 Liverpool Standard Chartered £50 million per year 2022 – 2027 Manchester City Etihad Airways £67.5 million per year 2009 – ongoing Manchester United TeamViewer £47.5 million per year 2021 – 2026 Newcastle United Fun88 £6.5 million per year 2020 – ongoing Nottingham Forest N/A N/A N/A Southampton Sportsbet.io Not reported 2021 – 2024 Tottenham Hotspur AIA £320 million 2019 – 2027 West Ham United Betway £10 million per year 2019 – 2025 Wolverhampton Wanderers AstroPay Not reported 2022 – 2023

The £50m per year sponsorship deal with Standard Chartered is the second highest in the Premier League, with only Manchester City raking in more.

Given that the Abu Dhabi-backed club are being investigated for financial irregularities, however, FSG deserve a pat on the back for securing such a lucrative ‘clean’ deal.

The link-up with a respected financial services provider is undoubtedly a prestigious one for a club which boasts a proud global reputation.

By contrast, several Premier League clubs have come under scrutiny for their sponsorship deals with firms in the gambling industry. Following this, the 20 clubs involved in the English top-flight collectively agreed to withdraw gambling sponsorship from the front of shirts from the start of 2026/27 season.

Despite this, there are countless real money online casinos offering lucrative sponsorships to clubs in the English top flight, as commercial partnerships and sleeve sponsorships are still possible under the current agreement.

Liverpool have sponsorship agreements with 25 brands in the 2022/23 season, with their top five deal accounting for 83% of the club’s total income from sponsorship.

Nike, AXA, Expedia and Carlsberg are the other firms alongside Standard Chartered who provide the club with the bulk of their sponsorship income.

The technology industry is the most heavily represented, accounting for five of the 25 sponsorship link-ups had this season.

Beverages, consumer goods & services, financial services and retail are next on the list, highlighting that FSG like to take a diverse approach to the agreements they make.

For comparison, Man City have sponsorship agreements with 47 brands, with their top five partners accounting for three-quarters of the club’s total income from sponsorship.

The highest-spending sponsor brands include Etihad Airways, Puma, OKX, Nexen Tire and E&, again highlighting the club is keen to have a diverse portfolio of partners.

Man City have eight agreements with the beverages industry, while technology, consumer goods & services, business services and financial services are also well represented.

Manchester United also have more sponsorship agreements than Liverpool, with 43 brands linking up with the Red Devils this season.

Their top five partners – TeamViewer, Adidas, Tezos, DXC Technology and Chevrolet – account for 73% of the club’s total income from sponsorship.

Man United’s commercial team have forged strong ties with the financial services industry, securing 14 agreements with the sector.

Technology, travel & tourism, beverages and consumer goods & services account for a significant proportion of United’s other sponsorship deals.

While Liverpool have far fewer sponsorship deals than the two Manchester clubs, FSG’s overall approach to finances has put the club in a strong position.

They are now ranked ahead of Man United in Deloitte’s latest Football Money League report, recording revenues of £594.3m for the 2021-22 season.

Given Liverpool’s recent on-field decline, it will be intriguing to see if FSG are willing to invest a greater proportion of the revenue into improving the squad this summer.