‘No interest’ – Liverpool’s pursuit of ‘devastating’ Yaya Toure-like midfielder is ruled out – report

Liverpool fans are excited to see which new midfielders will be arriving at the club in the coming weeks and months but, despite the vast amount of names we are linked with, it seems that one target will certainly not be joining the Reds.

As reported by James Pearce for The Athletic: ‘[Liverpool] have no interest in Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie.

‘Reports in Spain had suggested that Liverpool were willing to pay £30million for the Ivorian but his name doesn’t feature on the club’s shortlist’.

With the journalist confirming five other names (Ryan Gravenberch, Khephren Thuram, Romeo Lavia, Manu Kone and Gabri Veiga) that are on this transfer shortlist for new midfielders, we should perhaps be inclined to believe that we will not be making a move for the Barcelona man.

Franck Kessie is certainly not short of admirers though with Antonio Cassano once stating: “I want Kessie in my team, he scores, he assists, he has personality, he has quality, he doesn’t lose the ball, he is intelligent… he was devastating, he reminds me of the Yaya Touré of the best times” (via Milan Live).

In 43 games for the La Liga champions this season, the Ivory coast international has provided three goals and three assists for Xavi’s side and so his goal return may not excite too many of our supporters.

With Alexis Mac Allister seemingly poised to arrive at the club and an extensive list of targets compiled to play alongside him, it doesn’t seem like we’ll be too worried at the prospect of missing out on the 26-year-old.

