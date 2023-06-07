Liverpool’s five-man midfield shopping list to play alongside Mac Allister confirmed – Pearce

With Alexis Mac Allister poised to walk through the Liverpool entrance door, many of our supporters are aware that this is not likely to be our final piece of summer transfer activity and there are still plenty of midfielders on our radar.

As reported by James Pearce for The Athletic, these targets include: ‘Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch, Nice’s Khephren Thuram, Southampton’s Romeo Lavia, Borussia Monchengladbach’s Manu Kone and Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga have all come under consideration as Liverpool establish who is available and at what price’.

There’s no huge surprise to hear any of these names linked with the Reds once again, as each of these targets have had some links to Merseyside in the past few months.

In his exclusive chat with Empire of the Kop, Jacque Talbot provided an insight on interest in Ryan Gravenberch by confirming that he could be one of ‘three midfielders in this summer’.

The transfer journalist went on to confirm that there was also initial interest in Romeo Lavia back in March but, much like the Bayern Munich man, he’s no longer topping the list of players we want to sign.

Everton’s Neal Maupay added some excitement for our supporters when he jokingly claimed that Nice’s Khephren Thuram could soon be his neighbour, if he was to make a move to Merseyside.

With Manu Kone’s performances last season seeing him being described as a ‘one-man army in midfield’ by Football Talent Scout – Jacek Kulig, then the reported €35m for his services could be too good to resist.

Finally, there’s Gabri Veiga who has been reported as a target for the Reds after his two-goal performance against Barcelona but we may now be facing competition from Chelsea for his signature.

In all, nothing too new here reported but it does give an idea of who we are and aren’t interested in bringing to the club.

