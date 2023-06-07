‘Allowed to leave…’ – European journalist shares update on Liverpool-linked Bundesliga dynamo

According to a reliable reporter from Germany, one Liverpool-linked player will be ‘allowed to leave’ his current club straight away.

Benjamin Pavard has reportedly been the subject of enquiries from the Reds amid rumours that he wants to leave Bayern Munich (Kicker), and Florian Plettenberg named Anfield among a list of viable destinations for the defender.

The Sky Sports Germany journalist has again taken to Twitter on Wednesday to share an update on the France international, who it seems will be granted the departure from Bavaria that he’s apparently seeking.

Plettenberg tweeted: “Update #Pavard: As reported and now confirmed: He will be allowed to leave Bayern immediately. Bayern demands a transfer fee of €30-40m. Real [Madrid], Barcelona, Man City, Man Utd and more clubs are in!”

READ MORE: Agent of reported Liverpool target reacts to transfer links; correlates with reliable journalist’s update

READ MORE: Reports in Germany suggest Liverpool could land Jorg Schmadtke target for cut-price fee

Bayern’s apparent willingness to allow Pavard to depart the Allianz Arena, along with the player’s reported desire to exit the club, should theoretically make him easier for Liverpool to acquire.

However, as Plettenberg has mentioned, there’s some Hollywood competition in the mix to sign the 27-year-old, so it could require a very convincing sales pitch from Jorg Schmadtke and co to lure the 2018 World Cup winner to Anfield.

Neil Jones told The Redmen TV earlier this week that the France international has a ‘fine pedigree’ but would ‘be a little bit surprised’ to see him coming to Merseyside unless Joe Gomez – another who’s equally comfortable at right-back and centre-back – were to move on.

Pavard can easily slot into a multitude of defensive roles and has an abundance of high-level experience, along with winning some of the biggest prizes in club and international football (Transfermarkt), so he could be a tremendous pickup for Liverpool for a fee in the region of £30m.

It now remains to be seen if the Reds follow up on their reported initial enquiries now that it seems as if Bayern are happy to do business with prospective suitors.

You can see Plettenberg’s tweet below, via @Plettigoal on Twitter:

Update #Pavard: As reported and now confirmed: He will be allowed to leave Bayern immediately. Bayern demands a transfer fee of €30-40m. ➡️ Real, Barcelona, ManCity, ManUtd and more clubs are in! @SkySportDE 🇫🇷 https://t.co/7NMnb3sYEF — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 7, 2023

🚨Exclusive🚨: Jacque Talbot’s Liverpool transfers update: Liverpool & Newcastle in for Kone, Thuram latest, likelihood of Lavia move… and more!