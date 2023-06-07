Pearce: ‘Liverpool will listen to offers’ as another midfield departure looms – report

With Liverpool ready to announce that a new signing is about to join the club, it seems that we are also plotting the exit of another midfielder in the coming weeks and months.

As reported by James Pearce for The Athletic: ‘Liverpool will listen to offers for Leighton Clarkson as they continue their midfield rebuild this summer’.

The 21-year-old is clearly quite far down the pecking order at Anfield and with a summer of midfield transition in place, it seems like the right time be looking to offload more back-up options.

READ MORE: Well under £60m: Fabrizio Romano finally shares ludicrous price Liverpool paying for Mac Allister

In 38 games in all competitions this season, during a loan spell with Aberdeen, the Clitheroe-born academy product has recorded six goals and nine assists in a largely impressive stint up north.

Being capable in defensive, attacking or central midfield roles, it’s likely that the former Blackburn loanee will be on the radar of several teams in the SPL who would have been able to see his talents in the past campaign.

It’s not likely to be a transfer that sees us recoup a vast amount of money but we should be looking to help the youngster who first arrived in Kirkby at the age of six, find a new club and really kick-start his career in the professional game.

Exclusive🚨: Jacque Talbot’s Liverpool transfers update: Liverpool & Newcastle in for Kone, Thuram latest, likelihood of Lavia move… and more!