‘Sign the contract today’ – Romano confirms Liverpool are poised to confirm our first transfer

This summer is going to be pivotal as Liverpool look to refresh our midfield and complete several key signings in the same window, with the first seemingly hours away from completing his Anfield move.

Taking to his Twitter account, Fabrizio Romano wrote: ‘Alexis Mac Allister has completed the medical tests as new Liverpool player — set to sign the contract today.

‘Long term deal will be valid until June 2028’.

Videos emerged of the Argentine arriving at the AXA Training Centre and so it appears that we are very close to seeing the World Cup winner posing in a red shirt and announcing to the world that he’s our player.

Being able to sign a midfielder with Premier League experience and who has shined on the world’s stage in Qatar, all whilst still being just 24-years-old, makes this deal a no-brainer.

Although the fee has been rumoured to be several different prices, it appears that we have secured a competitive deal from Brighton which is not something they agree to very often.

Now, it’s about getting prepared for our first piece of business to be signed and sealed and preparing for a mad summer of transfer activity ahead.

