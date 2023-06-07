Well under £60m: Fabrizio Romano finally shares ludicrous price Liverpool paying for Mac Allister

Here it is, the news looks to have been rubber stamped and not only have Liverpool completed the signing of Alexis Mac Allister – we appear to have done so for a ridiculously small amount.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano: ‘Liverpool have just signed Alexis Mac Allister for… £35m. 🚨🔴 #LFC

‘Reds have now triggered the clause to sign the midfielder after medical tests completed with Brighton’s permission. Documents are being signed. Here we go confirmed’.

The shock here certainly isn’t that we’ve agreed to sign a World Cup winning midfielder but that we have managed to do so for just £35 million, the same price we paid for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in 2017 (via Sky Sports).

This isn’t to say that we paid too much for our now former player but that we have managed to match a fee that seemed reasonable six years ago.

We all know the talents of the 24-year-old who has helped Brighton’s rise to European football qualification in the past campaign and he was touted to be joining many big clubs around Europe.

However, Jurgen Klopp and Jorg Schmadtke looked to have worked some magic in order to secure this signing so quickly and for such an unbelievable price.

There will no doubt be some performance based add-ons but as always with these bonuses, we’re only paying for success being achieved by the player and at that point – it’s certainly worth providing more money.

We’re now hours away from seeing our latest signing being paraded around in his new red shirt and the excitement is growing quickly!

You can view the Mac Allister fee being confirmed via @FabrizioRomano on Twitter:

Liverpool have just signed Alexis Mac Allister for… £35m. 🚨🔴 #LFC Reds have now triggered the clause to sign the midfielder after medical tests completed with Brighton’s permission. Documents are being signed. Here we go confirmed. pic.twitter.com/9Mtd8f6aKT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2023

