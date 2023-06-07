‘Here we go’: Fabrizio Romano transfer update will break Liverpool hearts everywhere

The moment Liverpool fans had once feared has arrived: Jude Bellingham is now officially a Real Madrid player.

Borussia Dortmund confirmed as much in a deal that numbers at £88.5m (before add-ons), according to an update transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano shared on Twitter.

🚨 OFFICIAL: Borussia Dortmund have confirmed Jude Bellingham deal done with Real Madrid. ⚪️ €103m fee plus bonuses. Add-ons can amount to 30% of the fixed amount. ⚪️ Agreement signed between the clubs, same for Jude who signed until June 2029. 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐞 𝐠𝐨. pic.twitter.com/S2jScWXKwq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2023

The 19-year-old had initially been tipped to join the Merseysiders, though a combination of factors including pricing ensured that Jurgen Klopp’s men were forced to consider alternative options.

Alexis Mac Allister in but Liverpool can’t afford to stop there

The signing of Brighton’s versatile central midfielder Alexis Mac Allister still represents a superb opening salvo in the market.

Of course, it would be utterly foolish on our part if we didn’t properly bulk up our options in the middle of the park in light of our lack of legs and dynamism.

The Argentine World Cup winner will certainly bring that attribute in bagfuls, though we’ll be hoping to see further physically dominant players – of the ilk of Manu Kone and Khephren Thuram – finalised ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

With the reported price-tag of £60m attached to Mac Allister dropping to an eye-opening £35m (if Romano’s report is to be believed), we’re more than confident in the club getting further deals over the line.

