When Alexis Mac Allister will sign his Liverpool contract as medical carried out – Cesar Luis Merlo

Alexis Mac Allister is reportedly poised to sign his contract with Liverpool tomorrow, with a deal in place to keep the Argentine at Anfield until the summer of 2028.

This comes courtesy of TYCSports reporter Cesar Luis Merlo, with the update in question corroborated by Guardian journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

🚨Alexis Mac Allister firma mañana su contrato con Liverpool.

*️⃣Será hasta junio de 2028. Ya se hizo los exámenes médicos y la ✍️ se demoró por cuestiones lógicas de este tipo de traspasos. pic.twitter.com/n9OuFETJcy — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) June 7, 2023

The tweet in question reads (courtesy of Google translate): “Alexis Mac Allister signs his contract with Liverpool tomorrow. It will be until June 2028. The medical examinations have already been carried out and was delayed due to logical reasons for this type of transfer.”

The 24-year-old had been linked with arch-rivals Manchester United, though is alleged to have snubbed the Red Devils in favour of a switch to Merseyside despite the absence of Champions League football, according to the Express.

READ MORE: ‘Here we go’: Fabrizio Romano transfer update will break Liverpool hearts everywhere

READ MORE: Liverpool’s £35m Mac Allister swoop reveals astonishing £217m truth – Opinion

Whilst we’re no doubt itching to see this transfer nudged over the line and a dreaded repeat of the Nabil Fekir saga avoided, it’s positive to see due diligence done on transfer as ever.

As one of the more durable midfielders available in the Premier League, we’d be highly surprised to learn of any red flags arising from Mac Allister’s assessments.

As far as we’re concerned here at Empire of the Kop – this is a done deal waiting to happen and we’re extremely excited to see the footballer in Liverpool colours!

🚨Exclusive🚨: Jacque Talbot’s Liverpool transfers update: Liverpool & Newcastle in for Kone, Thuram latest, likelihood of Lavia move… and more!