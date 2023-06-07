Reports in Germany suggest Liverpool could land Jorg Schmadtke target for cut-price fee

According to reports from Germany, Liverpool could sign one of their summer transfer targets for a mere £1m.

The Reds have been linked with Hannover 96 goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler in recent weeks, with the speculation intensifying slightly since Jorg Schmadtke’s arrival at Anfield.

That’s because the 59-year-old was the man who oversaw the ex-Manchester United stopper’s move to the German club back in 2010, and history may viably repeat itself 13 years later, especially amid claims that he’s the new transfer chief’s preferred choice (TEAMtalk).

Bild reported that the 34-year-old remains ‘high on Liverpool’s wish list’ amid the prospective exit of Caoimhin Kelleher, with the 2.Bundesliga club possibly accepting any seven-figure offers to give themselves a much-needed cash boost.

Also, Zieler’s contract expires in 12 months’ time, which could further incentivise Hannover to sell, although the player hasn’t pushed for a move, nor does sporting director Marcus Mann expect him to do so.

If the German club would gladly accept offers as low as £1m, given their reportedly cash-strapped status, that’s something Liverpool should definitely consider seizing upon if Kelleher were to leave.

It’s been claimed in recent days that Adrian has agreed a contract extension at Anfield (Football Insider), which will ensure that there’s at least one senior alternative to Alisson Becker in Jurgen Klopp’s squad next season.

Bringing in another experienced goalkeeper in Zieler, a veteran of more than 400 career appearances (Transfermarkt), would ensure that the position is very nicely stocked for 2023/24, even if the Irishman departs.

Some may argue that it’d make little sense to invest in a 34-year-old who’d have minimal resale value and merely be a squad player, but it’s not like he’d break the bank for Liverpool, and the depth of choice he’d offer would make a fee in the region of £1m seem more than justifiable.

Schmadtke might be waiting to see what happens with Kelleher before deciding whether to push for the Hannover netminder, but if the 24-year-old does move on, it’d then seem a wise course of action to pursue a cut-price move for the German ‘keeper.

