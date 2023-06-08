The 14 Liverpool players partaking in post-season international matches; Klopp will be praying for no injuries

Although the season has ended for Liverpool, our players still have footballing duties to complete and there are 14 of our stars set to jet off around the world and continue this monumental campaign.

As reported on Liverpool’s club website, the players taking part in international duty are: Cody Gakpo, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Caoimhin Kelleher, Andy Robertson, Diogo Jota, Alisson Becker, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah.

In truth, a season that contained a World Cup in the middle and thus needed an early start and late finish – seems far from the year that we should be seeing post-season matches.

It doesn’t really matter if they’re competitive or not, all players have been through a lot already and there should have been an effort from FIFA and the continental footballing bodies to allow some rest.

With Burnley already starting their pre-season calendar and our first summer game just 41 days away, we do need to start thinking more about player welfare and how we can ensure they are handed a proper break.

COVID and the Qatar World Cup have interrupted the chances for the winter break in the Premier League but this is set to finally return in the upcoming season and this should mean that we can return to a new normality.

However, whilst those in charge of the Champions League and World Cup continue to think with their pockets and we see more and more games introduced to an already jam-packed calendar – there’s not going to be a happy ending to this greed.

