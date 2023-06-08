‘Always be welcome’ – Brighton send heartfelt message to Mac Allister as he completes Anfield move

Alexis Mac Allister has officially signed for Liverpool and whilst we are all excited about the new man arriving, it’s easy to forget that Brighton are being left without a star player, which is understandably leading to some emotional statements.

Speaking with the club’s official website, chairman Tony Bloom said: “We are incredibly proud of Alexis and we are sad to see him go. He did something very special, becoming the first Brighton & Hove Albion player to win the World Cup, and was a key player in our best-ever season.

“He will always be welcome here at the Amex and in the city. On behalf of all Albion fans, I would like to thank Alexis for the many amazing memories and superb performances in a Brighton shirt and wish him well for the next chapter in his career.”

READ MORE: Breaking: Alexis Mac Allister has signed for Liverpool as summer rebuild begins

After spending four-and-a-half years with Albion, the World Cup winner has created a strong legacy with the club and it’s clear that he’s built up a brilliant relationship with them.

Helping to secure the club a record-breaking finish and qualification for Europe for their first time, shows that he was a pivotal part of a legendary team at the AMEX.

It’s always positive to see a club disappointed to lose a player, as it shows they are very important and when you combine that with well-wishes too – it should mean we’re onto something good.

Although we’ve managed to secure a ludicrously good price for the midfielder, the Seagulls wouldn’t have wanted to see him go and let’s hope that we really benefit from this shrewd piece of transfer activity.

Exclusive: Jacque Talbot’s Liverpool transfers update: Liverpool & Newcastle in for Kone, Thuram latest, likelihood of Lavia move… and more!