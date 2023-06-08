Rival Premier League club had attempted late Mac Allister hijack before Liverpool clinched deal

One of Liverpool’s Premier League rivals had reportedly attempted to hijack the Reds’ move for Alexis Mac Allister before his transfer to Anfield was completed.

The Merseyside club announced the signing of the Argentina midfielder from Brighton & Hove Albion on Thursday morning, with Paul Joyce stating for The Times that the 24-year-old is set to cost £35m.

The LFC hierarchy will be incredibly pleased and perhaps a little relieved to get the move over the line, considering how a top-flight rival had been prepared to swoop in at the 11th hour.

Joyce stated in an article for The Times: “There was late movement from new Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino for his fellow Argentinian before the deal was completed, while Newcastle United and Manchester United also showed interest, but Mac Allister’s preference has been to work with the Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp.”

We’ve seen over the last 12 months that Chelsea are anything but averse to throwing cash at players they want to sign, having spent a reported £566m on incoming transfers in that time (football.london).

Furthermore, it’s not unthinkable that Mac Allister could’ve been swayed by the presence of two high-profile compatriots at Stamford Bridge, namely the aforementioned Pochettino and his World Cup-winning midfield partner Enzo Fernandez.

Instead, Liverpool can content themselves not only with getting the 24-year-old signed but also pulling off the deal for only a third of the £106m the Blues paid to Benfica for his international teammate in January (football.london).

It would’ve been sickening for the Reds had their new signing opted for Chelsea instead, considering how – unlike the club he’s just left – they won’t be in Europe at all next season, although they could be a far more dangerous proposition under the former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain boss.

The reports of the Blues’ attempted late swoop for Mac Allister highlights the importance of getting major transfers done at the earliest opportunity. In the upper echelons of English and European football, once clubs smell blood when it comes to players they want, they can pounce to decisive effect.

Thankfully, Liverpool never gave the west Londoners that chance when it came to their new Argentine recruit.

