(Video) Ex-Liverpool player captures knife-wielding man in French park

Liverpool may have been enjoying some early transfer activity but it hasn’t been a great start to the summer period for one ex-player, after witnessing a harrowing event in Paris.

As reported by The Mirror: ‘Anthony Le Tallec’s usual morning jog in his town of Annecy turned into a nightmare when he witnessed the bloodbath unfolding at a bucolic lakeside park’.

READ MORE: Liverpool celebrate creating ‘a whole new chapter’ and thank two club legends for their work

The events were captured by the Frenchmen and he uploaded a series of videos to his Instagram account.

Wearing a Liverpool shirt, the 38-year-old clearly has strong ties to Anfield still and these events must have been very upsetting for him to witness.

You can watch the video of Le Tallec via his Instagram stories:

Exclusive: Jacque Talbot’s Liverpool transfers update: Liverpool & Newcastle in for Kone, Thuram latest, likelihood of Lavia move… and more!