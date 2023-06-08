Liverpool journalist highlights Julian Ward’s role in securing Alexis Mac Allister transfer

Liverpool journalist David Lynch has outlined the vital role Julian Ward played in the Reds securing the signing of Alexis Mac Allister.

The club officially confirmed this morning that the Argentina midfielder has joined from Brighton and will wear the number 10 shirt at Anfield.

Jorg Schmadtke formally took over from Ward as sporting director last week, with the latter confirming his intention to leave LFC as far back as last November (Sky Sports), but it seems he’s left his most recent employers with the perfect parting gift.

Taking to Twitter, Lynch explained: “Julian Ward credited with doing a lot of the leg work to get Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool. However, his handover to Jorg Schmadtke is now complete and the German is set to take the lead on transfers across the remainder of this summer.”

Despite working for the club for more than a decade, Ward had only been in the sporting director’s job for a year and therefore didn’t oversee too many transfers after replacing the long-serving and widely acclaimed Michael Edwards.

However, with Lynch explaining that the 41-year-old can be credited with doing much of the work on the Mac Allister signing, it’s only right that the ex-Liverpool chief takes his fair share of the acclaim for securing the Reds’ first incoming transfer of the summer.

It gives Schmadtke a very solid platform on which to build for the next few months as he oversees his first transfer window at Anfield, with the club having acquired a midfielder for the first time since Thiago’s arrival in September 2020.

If the Argentine goes on to replicate the success he had at Brighton during his spell in red, Ward can feel very satisfied with the effort he put into ensuring that the 24-year-old became an LFC player.

Julian Ward credited with doing a lot of the leg work to get Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool. However, his handover to Jorg Schmadtke is now complete and the German is set to take the lead on transfers across the remainder of this summer. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) June 8, 2023

