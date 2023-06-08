Klopp ‘charmed’ by title-winning captain on Liverpool’s radar; UCL club desperate to stop Anfield move

According to reports from Netherlands, Jurgen Klopp is believed to be ‘charmed’ by one alleged Liverpool transfer target, although a fellow suitor seem desperate to stop him moving to Anfield.

De Telegraaf reported (via TEAMtalk) that the Reds manager is very keen on a potential summer move for Orkun Kokcu, with the Merseysiders seemingly in pole position to sign the Feyenoord captain, having already made contact.

However, Portuguese title winners Benfica are understood to be so eager to prevent the 22-year-old from joining LFC – or any other club – that they’re ready to submit a €30m (£25.8m) offer to the Eredivisie champions (via Sport Witness).

That mightn’t be enough, as the Rotterdam outfit supposedly want at least €40m (£34.4m) for their skipper.

It isn’t hard to see why the Lisbon side are seemingly so desperate to prevent Liverpool from getting their hands on Kokcu, who scored 12 goals from central midfield in all competitions this season (albeit that five were penalties, as per Transfermarkt).

Even with the spot kicks omitted, though, that’s still a quite impressive return from someone who doesn’t feature as a forward or even a number 10, while to captain Feyenoord to Eredivisie glory at just 22 hints at strong leadership traits.

Speaking exclusively with Empire of the Kop earlier this week, Jacque Talbot said the Turkey international is ‘liked’ by the Reds and ‘one to keep an eye on’, though he also hinted that it’s a prospective transfer which could take ‘a few weeks’ to materialise rather than being done with haste.

There are other midfield targets in Liverpool’s radar who may take precedence, although if Jorg Schmadtke and co were to focus primarily on some of those, it may give Benfica an opportunity to pounce for Kokcu.

It could come down to how quickly the Anfield hierarchy can act, and also whether Klopp wants the 22-year-old as part of his squad so fervently that he’d push them to move for the Feyenoord skipper.

