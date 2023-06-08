Liverpool fans will revel in what Man City star has said about Jurgen Klopp’s Reds

Liverpool have suffered a lot at the hands of Manchester City in Premier League title races in recent years, but Reds supporters can still claim one big boast over Pep Guardiola’s side, and it’s one that a player from the Etihad Stadium has touched upon.

While six European Cups reside proudly in the trophy cabinet at Anfield, the Sky Blues have yet to ascend that particular pantheon, although they’ve a chance to win a first-ever Champions League against Inter Milan on Saturday night.

Their defender Kyle Walker was speaking ahead of the clash at Istanbul’s Ataturk Stadium – a place which holds very fond memories for Kopites from 2005 – when he said that Jurgen Klopp’s team can be considered among the greatest in Premier League history.

He also spoke of the European void that Man City have yet to fill, referencing Liverpool’s previous success in the competition.

The 33-year-old said (via Liverpool Echo): “Of course, I think that United team [1999 treble winners], along with the Invincibles [of Arsenal], is probably up there with the best Premier League teams of all time.

“What us and Liverpool, to a certain extent, have done where we have been battling for the last number of years, I think we should be in consideration – both teams as we both have fantastic players – but they [Liverpool] have got the big Champions League trophy that we can never say we have got.

“For us to be in contention of talking around that we need to go and pick up this. By no stretch of the imagination do we just turn up on Saturday and we win it. It’s not that. Inter Milan need to be considered as a great team.”

Liverpool fans will absolutely lap up these words from Walker, in particular the part where he spoke of how the Reds have conquered Europe and City have yet to do so.

Of course, that could change in a couple of days’ time should they prevail against Inter and replicate the feat of their Manchester rivals from 24 years ago in winning the treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

However, even victory in Istanbul would leave them with plenty of catching up to do on the six European Cups that we’ve lifted, a haul only two teams have surpassed.

You can see from Walker’s comments just how desperately City players want the ultimate prize in Europe, and perhaps even a sprinkling of jealousy that Liverpool have stood on that winners’ podium before and they haven’t as of yet!

