Liverpool plotting surprise move for 20 y/o Everton star as Klopp looks to bolster defensive options – report

Liverpool are planning to make a shock move for one Everton star this summer.

It was reported earlier this year that the Reds had dispatched scouts to watch Jarrad Braithwaite, who has spent the season on loan at PSV in Holland, and a new report from Football365 now claims that Jurgen Klopp and Co. is interested in the 20-year-old to bolster his defensive options.

The Eredivisie outfit are keen on signing the centre back permanently but have already admitted that a deal will be difficult for them to complete due to the finances required (Eindhovens Dagblad).

The report adds that the Goodison Park outfit have turned down a £15m bid from the Eindhoven-based outfit.

The player himself is believed to be eager to remain in the Netherlands on a permanent basis after making 37 appearances for them this term (across all competitions) and rumours suggest that Manchester United are also weighing up a move.

Strengthening our midfield is the priority ahead of next season but with Alexis Mac Allister already signed from Brighton it will now allow Klopp and Co. to turn their attention to bringing more new players to L4.

Ibou Konate is Klopp’s preferred option alongside Virgil van Dijk but with Joel Matip now the wrong side of 30 and Joe Gomez struggling for regular game time at Anfield it would be no surprise to see one or two defenders signed this summer.

After retaining their Premier League status on the final day of the season the Toffees will not be wanting to let one of their young stars leave the club.

It would therefore be a move that would raise a few eyebrows but it’s something that we’ll certainly be keeping an eye on!

