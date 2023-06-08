Liverpool celebrate creating ‘a whole new chapter’ and thank two club legends for their work

Liverpool fans are already enjoying an exciting start to the summer and now another landmark event has taken place, with the club proudly declaring a new era has begun and thanking two former players in the process.

As reported on liverpoolfc.com: ‘The legendary elite facility, steeped in the glorious past of LFC, is set to create a whole new chapter for Liverpool FC Women’s first team and academy, as they will take the keys to Melwood for their new training base and Professional Game Academy’.

Liverpool FC’s managing director, Andy Hughes, said:“We would like to thank Robbie Fowler and Jamie Carragher for their work with Torus since we left the site in 2019”.

When the men’s team left Melwood in 2019 and headed to the new complex in Kirkby that has hosted the Reds since the departure from its historic training home, the old venue has laid somewhat dormant.

As part of the use of the old site whilst its future was decided, both Robbie Fowler and Jamie Carragher’s charities and academies used the facility which meant that the sporting development heritage continued.

To see both club legends be personally thanked in their work is a great indication of how much the club means to them and that this landmark event wouldn’t have been possible without the two Scousers.

For the Women’s team to now have their own base is amazing and it’ll be exciting to see what the future holds for them, with further plans being submitted to local council soon.

The prospect of a purpose built stadium being used on Melwood Drive would be fantastic and ensure that not only would the women have their own space to finally call theirs but also that the history of the venue could live on.

