‘Personal terms verbally agreed’ – Reliable journo confirms Liverpool are a huge step closer to second summer signing

Liverpool have ‘verbally agreed’ personal terms with OGC Nice midfielder Kephren Thuram, that’s according to Football Transfers’ Jacque Talbot.

The Reds announced the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton earlier today and it now appears that Jurgen Klopp and Co. are a huge step closer to completing their second summer signing.

“Understand personal terms have been verbally agreed between Liverpool and OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram,” Talbot tweeted on his official Twitter account.

Thuram has been strongly linked with a move to Anfield in recent weeks after impressing in Ligue 1 this term.

READ MORE: ‘It was a shock’ – Virgil van Dijk makes honest admission regarding his and Liverpool’s campaign

Footage of the Frenchman running the show in midfield will excite Liverpool fans with many Kopites believing he could bring the energy and legs to our midfield which has been lacking since the departure of Gini Wijnaldum two years ago.

Football Transfers add that the Merseysiders are in talks with the French outfit as they seek to reach an agreement over a transfer fee with Newcastle United also strongly interested in the 22-year-old.

The report adds that Nice are seeking a fee in the region of £55m for the dynamic midfielder.

To strengthen our engine room with the signings of both Mac Allister and Thuram for a combined £90m would be quality business for the Reds.

We’ll just have to wait and see what further business we complete in the coming months but we’re already looking forward to the new campaign.

Check Talbot’s tweet below:

Exc: Understand personal terms have been verbally agreed between Liverpool and OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram. — Jacque Talbot (@jac_talbot) June 8, 2023

🚨Exclusive🚨: Jacque Talbot’s Liverpool transfers update: Liverpool & Newcastle in for Kone, Thuram latest, likelihood of Lavia move… and more!