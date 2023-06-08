Alexis Mac Allister explains why he’s opted to wear the No. 10 shirt at Liverpool

Alexis Mac Allister has explained the reasoning behind why he’s opted to wear the No. 10 shirt at Liverpool.

The Argentina international’s £35m switch to Merseyside from Brighton was officially confirmed earlier today and he’s decided to stick with the same shirt number he’s worn on the south coast for the past four seasons.

Despite there being plenty of other numbers available following the departures of James Milner (No. 7), Naby Keita (No. 8) and Bobby Firmino (No.9) this summer the former Boca Juniors man insists the No. 10 shirt was always his first choice.

“I know how important is No.10 in football. I had the possibility to take the No.8 as well, which is a big number for this club because of Gerrard of course,” he told LFCTV (via Rousing The Kop).

“But I decided for No.10 because I used it a lot of times in Argentina, in Brighton, u23s national team as well. It’s a number I really like and that’s why I chose it.”

The shirt number has been vacant ever since Sadio Mane’s departure for Bayern Munich last summer and was also previously donned by Philippe Coutinho at Anfield.

Mac Allister has impressed for both club and country this term and there’s no doubt that his arrival at L4 instantly strengthens Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Midfield has been our main area of concern this season but the 24-year-old’s composure and ability to control the tempo from the middle of the park he will no doubt improve our chances of tasting more success next term.

The Argentine has described his move to Liverpool as ‘a dream come true’ and we can’t wait to see him showing what he’s made of in a red shirt very soon.

