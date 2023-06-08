‘A dream come true’ – Alexis Mac Allister’s immediate reaction as Liverpool confirm his signing

Alexis Mac Allister has described his transfer to Liverpool as a ‘dream come true’ as he gave his immediate reaction to signing for the Reds.

The club confirmed on their official website on Thursday morning that an agreement has been reached for him to become the first incoming transfer of the summer, signing a ‘long-term’ deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old gave his instant reaction to the deal when speaking with liverpoolfc.com, saying: “It feels amazing. It’s a dream come true, it’s amazing to be here and I can’t wait to get started.

“I wanted to be in [from] the first day of pre-season, so it’s good that everything is done. I’m looking forward to meeting my teammates.

“It was a fantastic year for me – World Cup, what we achieved with Brighton – but now it’s time to think about Liverpool and try to be a better player and a better human being every day.”

Ever since Fabrizio Romano tweeted on Monday that a ‘full agreement’ had been reached and that Mac Allister had been due to arrive for an imminent medical, it’s seemed a formality that the transfer would go through.

Nonetheless, to now have it confirmed by the club on their official platforms will delight Liverpool supporters everywhere in the knowledge that it’s fully done, and we can now look forward to seeing him grace the number 10 shirt in red.

The player’s comments may seem like standard correspondence upon joining a new team, but it’s safe to assume that he’ll be thrilled to sign for one of the most successful clubs in England and indeed Europe, continuing a memorable past 12 months in which he also won the World Cup with Argentina.

Speaking of his national team, Mac Allister can now link up with Lionel Scaloni’s squad with the comfort of knowing that his future is sorted and that he can look forward to starring at Anfield over the coming years.

Welcome aboard, Alexis – it’s a pleasure to have you!

