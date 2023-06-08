Breaking: Alexis Mac Allister has signed for Liverpool as summer rebuild begins

Our first piece of summer business has been completed and Alexis Mac Allister is officially a Liverpool player, as confirmed by the club on a very exciting Thursday morning!

It was the news we had all been waiting for since the Argentine had become increasingly linked with the the Reds and when we began to see footage of him arriving for a medical, we knew there wasn’t long to wait.

With Fabrizio Romano announcing that this deal has been completed for around £35 million, it’s an absolutely fantastic piece of business from the club.

READ MORE: The 14 Liverpool players partaking in post-season international matches; Klopp will be praying for no injuries

To be able to secure the services of a World Cup winner, who has Premier League experience, is only 24-years-old and all before the transfer window has even opened – is an absolutely perfect start to our midfield rebuild.

Focus will soon turn to who can join the now former Brighton midfielder at Anfield but for now, we can all revel in the fact we’ve started our business just 11 days after the end of the Premier League campaign.

Seeing that the former Boca Juniors loanee has also taken the No.10 shirt that was left vacant by Sadio Mane, is a real sign of his impending importance in Jurgen Klopp’s new-look side.

Let’s hope that this is the start of a beautiful relationship and a summer of transfer activity.

Exclusive: Jacque Talbot’s Liverpool transfers update: Liverpool & Newcastle in for Kone, Thuram latest, likelihood of Lavia move… and more!