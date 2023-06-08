(Video) Liverpool fans will love footage of Mac Allister showing off his World Cup medal

Alexis Mac Allister looks set to soon join Liverpool as their first summer signing, pending the signing of a contract with the club.

When scouring the web for footage of the side’s potential new man, some may have come across a rather adorable clip of the Argentine showing off his World Cup winners medal to a handful of young Brighton fans.

It’s a lovely gesture from the 24-year-old and certainly one that won’t be forgotten in a hurry by the lucky supporters present!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ESPN FC (via ben.m.08 on Instagram):

