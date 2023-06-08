Journalist confirms Liverpool ‘talks’ over possible move for 22y/o, would be ‘really good business’

One journalist has confirmed that Liverpool have held ‘talks’ with the representatives of a transfer target from the Bundesliga regarding a possible move to Anfield who’d represent ‘really good business’ if he were to sign.

Earlier this week, Fabrizio Romano tweeted that the Reds had made ‘direct contact’ with the camp of Manu Kone, and that has now been further communicated by Ryan Taylor of the Daily Express.

He told GIVEMESPORT regarding the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder: “I think the clear message would be if he’s a player that Jurgen Klopp wants to sign, then the answer would be yes. There have been talks with his representatives.

“The fact he’s available probably for a price tag that is a fraction compared to someone like Mason Mount, I think it would represent really good business for Liverpool.”

The Chelsea player mentioned by Taylor has also been linked with the Merseysiders over the past few weeks (Ben Jacobs), although Manchester United appear to have edged into the lead more recently (The Telegraph).

Romano has said that the England international could cost at least £80m, so he certainly wouldn’t come cheap for prospective suitors. By contrast, Liverpool could get Kone for just under half of that at €40m-€45m (£34.5m-£39m), judging by reports from BILD.

Despite his reported asking price being roughly 50% of Mount’s, the Frenchman has actually outperformed his positional colleague in a number of metrics this season, as per statistics from FBref.

The 22-year-old had a far better pass completion rate (86.2% v 75.2%), completed more than twice as many passes (1,187 to 585), won double the number of tackles (39 v 19), drew almost three times as many fouls (74 to 27) and had a far greater shots on target rate (53.8% to 27.3%).

The Chelsea man came out on top for goal contributions in their respective leagues (five v two), but that would hardly make him worth twice as much in the market as Kone.

It’s easy to see then why Taylor thinks the prospective capture of the Monchengladbach midfielder for less than the reported £40m would be superb business from Liverpool, all the more so if he’s a player Klopp very much wants, and hopefully there’ll be advances on this front over the next few days.

