(Image) Potential Liverpool third kit ‘leaked’ online – different to other reported strips

Liverpool fans are likely to be treated to an exciting summer and although past years have often seen a kit launch as the highlight, the potential release of our new third strip being ‘leaked’ online may not garner as much interest as signing a World Cup winner from Brighton.

Seeing as we only wore last season’s widely appreciated green kit on four occasions (against Ajax, Aston Villa, Brentford and Southampton), some may question the need to even release another one.

However, money will always rule and the chance to release a new strip means more revenue for the club and for Nike – leading to this new purple number being ‘leaked’.

We’ve seen many different kits released and shared online but it’s looking increasingly likely we will be wearing a colour that hasn’t been worn by the Reds since the 2018/19 campaign.

You can view the image of the potential new third kit via Reddit user ProfessorTuukar:

