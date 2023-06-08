Pundit explains why Brighton will be ‘disappointed’ by one aspect of Mac Allister’s transfer to Liverpool

Simon Jordan has claimed that Brighton will be ‘disappointed’ at the transfer fee they’re set to receive for Alexis Mac Allister following his move to Liverpool.

The dynamic midfielder was announced as a Reds player earlier today and it’s believed that Jurgen Klopp’s side may have secured his signature in a move worth as little as £35m according to Fabrizio Romano.

When the Anfield outfit began being linked with the 24-year-old many were expecting any potential deal to cost £70m (Sky Sports) so Liverpool really have got a bargain on this occasion – something Jordan was keen to point out.

“I don’t think Brighton have particularly tied him up have they,” he told talkSPORT (via The Kop Times). “What did they achieve (by getting him to sign a new deal)?

“You’ve got a World Cup winner coming back. They tied him up to be able to give him to Liverpool at a (fee) properly below market value. I imagine (Brighton) will be a little bit disappointed with the situation.”

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom gave Mac Allister his best wishes earlier today and thanked the Argentine for all he’s done during his time on the south coast but there’s no doubt that he would’ve wanted to receive a higher fee for his star man.

The Seagulls have reportedly slapped a £70m price tag on Moises Caicedo with him also attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs this summer.

We certainly believe the club have done exceptionally well to sign a World Cup winner with Premier League experience for just £35m and let’s hope it’s not the last decent deal we complete ahead of next season.

Our new No. 10 instantly improves our starting XI and we can’t wait to see him running the show in the middle of the park in a red shirt next season.

