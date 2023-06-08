“Great business” – Pundit lauds Liverpool’s ‘incredible signing’ of player who’s worth ‘three times’ what we paid

Liverpool were expected to flash the cash this summer as we tried to refresh our squad but the small amount of money needed for our first summer signing has shocked everyone, leading to huge praise.

Speaking on ESPN UK, Shaka Hislop said: “I think Liverpool were in desperate need of this kind of re-tooling in that midfield and Alexis Mac Allister is a fantastic signing at the price, an incredible signing at three times that… it’s great business by Liverpool”.

READ MORE: ‘No interest’ – Liverpool’s pursuit of ‘devastating’ Yaya Toure-like midfielder is ruled out – report

Alexis Mac Allister looked like a brilliant signing regardless of how much we had to pay but this low figure is unbelievable and should take some pressure off the World Cup winner.

It’s a similar fee to what we paid for Cody Gakpo and let’s hope by signing the Argentine so early, he can hit the ground running at the start of the new campaign.

You can watch Hislop’s comments on Mac Allister (from 2:01) via ESPN UK on YouTube:

Exclusive: Jacque Talbot’s Liverpool transfers update: Liverpool & Newcastle in for Kone, Thuram latest, likelihood of Lavia move… and more!