(Video) talkSPORT pundit names two Liverpool players as ideal targets for Premier League club

Former Liverpool striker Dean Saunders has named two current Reds players who he believes could be ideal targets for another Premier League club to pursue.

The Welshman was speaking on talkSPORT on Wednesday night in the aftermath of West Ham’s Europa Conference League final triumph when he and Jason Cundy suggested that David Moyes’ side should be looking to raid some top-flight rivals for a few players this summer.

The 58-year-old said: “Liverpool are going to get rid of some players. Chelsea are. I think West Ham should be sniffing around because [Declan] Rice is going.

“People like [Jordan] Henderson, people like Fabinho. You know, you’ve got enough money now to tempt them away. They need five or six players. Two strikers, a winger, a midfield player and maybe a full-back. Spend it all on them.”

Just before Saunders namechecked the two Liverpool midfielders, Cundy had briefly interjected with the name of the Reds’ long-serving captain.

With West Ham chairman David Sullivan publicly admitting that Rice will leave the London Stadium this summer, the Irons could be in the market for high-quality replacements in the middle of the park.

They may indeed look towards Premier League and Champions League winners such as Henderson and Fabinho, but with the Reds already seeing four midfield players (including loanee Arthur Melo) departing after the end of the season, it’d be foolish to let any more first-team options in that position exit Anfield.

You can see the comments from Saunders and Cundy below (from 2:07), via talkSPORT on YouTube: