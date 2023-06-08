‘It was a shock’ – Virgil van Dijk makes honest admission regarding his and Liverpool’s campaign

Virgil van Dijk has admitted that Liverpool’s struggle for consistency this season ‘was a shock’ but insists he’s ‘happy’ with how he performed during the final few months of the campaign.

Despite the Reds finishing the season unbeaten in their last 10 games their concerning form either side of the World Cup meant that Jurgen Klopp’s side failed to achieve a top four finish.

Some criticism had been directed at our No. 4 this term with him appearing to struggle to perform at his world class best week in and week out but his performances in recent months have made it clear that he remains one of the best defenders in the league.

“I have had a turbulent season and I am happy that the last three months went well. I am comfortable in my skin again and am consistent,” the Netherlands skipper told NOS (via The Kop Times).

“That’s also what I was used to in the last five years. It was a shock that it was not consistent enough as a team this year.

“You can only come out of it by dealing with it, inside and outside the pitch. I think I was able to do that well, with help from my wife and people at the club. I’m happy with that.”

The former Southampton man’s consistency since arriving from the Saints in 2018 has led to him being recognised as one of the best defenders in the world.

His arrival, alongside Alisson Becker, helped take Klopp’s side to the next level and it’s therefore no surprise that he’s won every major trophy possible during his time on Merseyside.

There’s no denying that his serious knee injury back in 2020 has affected his performances in recent years but Van Dijk will be eager to enjoy a full pre season with the squad and attack the new campaign head on.

Our attempts for a more successful campaign next time around have been boosted by today’s signing of Alexis Mac Allister and it’ll be interesting to see what further transfer business we can complete this summer.

