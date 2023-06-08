‘YNWA’ – Lallana’s brilliant message to Mac Allister as he loses teammate to old club

Alexis Mac Allister is the latest player to sign for Liverpool and he leaves behind him many happy memories yet also a stream of upset teammates, including our former player Adam Lallana.

Taking to his Instagram account, the ex-Red wrote: ‘Elite attitude, massive contribution and a superb person. Gutted to see you go but been a privilege to play alongside you.

‘As always, #BHAFC will have plans for what comes next. Good luck for your new adventure #YNWA’.

It was a clear message of respect from the 35-year-old who obviously admires the ability and mentality of the World Cup winner, whilst being very upset to see him leave the AMEX.

What also comes across though is that, if he had to lose the Argentine to any club, he’s happy that the midfielder is going to Anfield this summer.

The subtle mention of ‘YNWA’ and the red heart included in the message was a nod to the Reds that the former England international knows still hold a special place in our hearts for him.

The future for both old and new players looks exciting and with James Milner poised to also be joining the Seagulls, the bond between both clubs will only grow further.

Let’s hope that our new No.10 can surpass the careers of both of our now former heroes and that his elite attitude makes for a happy Merseyside career.

You can view the post by Lallana via his Instagram account:

