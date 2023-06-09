(Video) Alexander-Arnold names the best player he’s ever played with

Jurgen Klopp is blessed to have a squad of amazing players and that means when someone like Trent Alexander-Arnold is asked to name the best one he’s ever played, it’s quite a hard job to select the best.

Speaking with GOAL, the 24-year-old said: “Best player I’ve played with is Mo Salah. I think he just scores a lot of goals, it’s the hardest thing to do in football and for him to do it so regularly just makes him the best”.

Currently sitting fifth in our all-time scoring charts and wearing the crown as the best finisher in Premier League history, our Egyptian King is an obvious choice as one of the best players that our No.66 has ever played with.

If Mo Salah keeps up his sublime scoring record, he’ll continue to climb the leader board and will try and be as close as possible to Ian Rush’s record tally of 346 when he finally makes his Anfield departure.

You can watch Alexander-Arnold’s comments on Salah (from 0:09) via GOAL on YouTube:

