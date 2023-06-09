(Video) Alexander-Arnold names shock stadium as ‘the best he’s ever played in’

Trent Alexander-Arnold is blessed to play in the actual best stadium in the world every other week but in a recent interview, he was asked what the best opposition ground he’s ever been in and his answer was quite surprising.

Speaking with GOAL, the Scouser said: “I would say, Old Trafford is my favourite. I like the challenge, I like how hostile it is”.

Our No.66 has played against our old rivals on eight occasions in their home and has recorded two wins and three draws on those meetings, with the 5-0 demolition of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in 2021 being an obvious highlight.

With two assists for our passing maestro too, he’ll be hoping that our next visit can be fruitful for him and the rest of Jurgen Klopp’s side.

You can view Alexander-Arnold’s comments on Old Trafford (from 0:57) via GOAL on YouTube:

