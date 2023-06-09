(Video) Alexander-Arnold names one teammate as both the quickest and strongest in the Liverpool team

Liverpool are blessed to have a squad full of talented players and so for one man to be named as both the quickest and the strongest is quite impressive and Trent Alexander-Arnold has handed his teammate the title of being both.

Speaking with GOAL, our No.66 was asked two separate questions and gave the same one word response: “Ibou”.

For the Frenchman to be named the strongest may not be too much of a shock but stating that he’s quicker than the likes of Mo Salah, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez – is quite surprising.

Supporters don’t need telling how good our No.5 is and at just 24-years-old, the future looks scarily exciting for our centre-back.

You can watch Trent’s comments on Konate (from 1:21) via GOAL on YouTube:

