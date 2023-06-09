Ex-PL star says Liverpool still would’ve got a great deal even if they’d they paid triple for Mac Allister

Former West Ham United goalkeeper Shaka Hislop has explained that even if Liverpool had to pay triple the price they paid for Alexis Mac Allister it would still have been great business for the Reds.

The Argentina international completed his switch from Brighton to Anfield yesterday in a deal worth as little as £35m according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 24-year-old instantly improves Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI while still having the potential to improve further under the watchful eye of the German tactician.

“Alexis Mac Allister is an incredible signing at that price, incredible singing at three times that!” he told ESPN (via Rousing The Kop). “I think he fits in well. In keeping with Jurgen Klopp’s style, at his age, will suit that club for a very long time.

“Incredible footballer who’s had an outstanding year, just continues to grow in confidence. I just see his talent trending up, it’s great business by Liverpool.”

READ MORE: Ex-Everton boss admits he held talks to take Liverpool job after Dalglish’s sacking in 2012

In today’s market £35m is an absolute bargain – especially when you consider that’s the price we paid for Andy Carroll back in 2011.

Mac Allister is a World Cup winner and someone who has been playing Premier League football for four years.

His ability to control the game from the middle of the park yet still have that South American tenacity about him will no doubt help us achieve more success in the coming years.

Klopp has already admitted his excitement at working alongside the former Boca Juniors man and let’s hope the money we’ve saved on our new No. 10 can be used to lure our other midfield target such as Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone to L4 this summer.

Reports are suggesting that we have agreed personal terms with the former following his impressive campaign with OGC Nice in Ligue 1.

Let’s hope we can complete more quality business ahead of next season as we look to compete on all four fronts.

🚨Exclusive🚨: Jacque Talbot’s Liverpool transfers update: Liverpool & Newcastle in for Kone, Thuram latest, likelihood of Lavia move… and more!