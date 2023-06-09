Ex-Red urges Liverpool against move for former Anfield favourite who’s been linked with move away from current club

Glen Johnson has urged Liverpool to avoid resigning Sadio Mane this summer.

The Senegal star only left Anfield for Bayern Munich this time last year but his first season with the Bundesliga champions didn’t exactly go to plan.

Despite him netting 12 goals and registering six assists (across all competitions) as Bayern retained the title, a bust-up with teammate Leroy Sane back in April led to our former No. 10 being suspended and reports of him moving on from the Allianz Arena already (The Mirror).

“Klopp should not look at Mane again,” Johnson told Neue Online Casino (via The Kop Times). “He is a fantastic player, but he would be coming back to a completely different team to the one that he left. He was great for Liverpool at the time, but it does not mean that he would be great for them now. I don’t think they should go for him.”

Mane is a Liverpool legend and although he’s still a world-class player we don’t believe it would be wise to bring him back to L4.

His departure last year may have came as a surprise to Reds fans but we’ve since brought in Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo and we’re therefore currently pretty well stocked at the top end of the pitch.

With the former Southampton man now the wrong side of 30 that is a factor that makes a move even more unlikely.

After all of the success the 31-year-old tasted on Merseyside we feel that he still has a lot to give so let’s hope he can turn things around at Bayern and enjoy a successful campaign next time around.

