‘I cannot wait’ – Jurgen Klopp comments on the signing of ‘very talented’ Alexis Mac Allister

Jurgen Klopp has expressed his delight after Liverpool completed the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton.

The dynamic midfielder’s move to Anfield was made official yesterday with Fabrizio Romano claiming the deal cost as little as £35m – half the price of what Sky Sports were expecting the Reds to pay for the World Cup winner.

That is exceptional business for the Merseysiders with them now being able to call upon someone who has ‘proper game intelligence’ according to his new manager.

“We are adding a very talented, very smart, very technically skilled boy to our squad and this is super news, really it is,” the German tactician told Liverpoolfc.com.

“I do not think the football world needs me to say too much about Alexis’ qualities because they are already pretty well known but it is clear that he is someone who can play in a number of positions in the midfield and is an all-rounder, I would say. He is calm and composed and someone with proper game intelligence.

“Of course, he is a player we have known about for a long time and I have watched him grow from a young boy coming into the Premier League to a man who helped his country win the World Cup. That is quite a journey. “My admiration and respect for what Brighton are doing is well known and Alexis has been a part of the journey that they have been on in becoming one of the toughest and best sides in the Premier League. READ MORE: (Video) Alexis Mac Allister’s WC final highlights are Wijnaldum-esque & Liverpool fans will love it “I’m really happy his next steps will now be with us and we get to work with a player who is already excellent and experienced, but also has so much more to come given he is just 24 years old.