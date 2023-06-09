Liverpool ‘exploring’ another move whilst zeroing in on ‘their next signing’ of 6ft 4 monster – report

Liverpool are understood to have identified Nice’s Khephren Thuram as their next midfield signing.

This comes courtesy of an update from @talkSPORT’s Twitter account, which also noted that a move for compatriot Manu Kone is also being ‘explored’.

BREAKING: #LFC want to make Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram their next signing. Liverpool are also exploring a move for Thuram's French under-21 international teammate Manu Kone from Borussia Monchengladbach. – talkSPORT sources understand 📲 Listen ☞ https://t.co/VJgUHnqdM1 pic.twitter.com/dPiTNaTxvX — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 9, 2023

This follows on from the earlier reporting of Football Transfers’ Jacque Talbot (coverage of which may be found here) on Thursday June 8th.

Standing at 6′ 4″, it’s exactly the kind of physically imposing transfer fans have been crying out for amid the club’s midfield concerns.

Liverpool moving fast this summer is exactly what Jurgen Klopp needs

Liverpool fans and commentators alike rightly bemoaned the limited pre-season training undertaken by the club after such a demanding 2021/22 campaign.

This time around, however, it seems the club has got the balance right and, critically, is making its moves with haste ahead of the opening of the window on June 14th.

The signing of Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister marks an impressive start to the window – follow that up with the likes of Thuram and Kone before the 14th and you’ll be hard-pressed to find many critics of Liverpool’s transfer activity this summer.

Provided we go on to address other key areas in the squad too, of course!

