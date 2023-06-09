Liverpool ‘like’ midfield powerhouse with 23 goal contributions but Newcastle ‘firm favourites’

Liverpool’s search for new midfielders this summer could lead them around various paths, potentially some reasonably well-trod.

RB Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai has been previously linked with the Merseyside giants, and could provide a familiar route following prior business for Naby Keita and Ibrahima Konate, though it seems the club does have alternative and higher-ranking targets on their shortlist.

Indeed, according to Liverpool.com reporter Bence Bocsak on Twitter, it appears more like that the Hungarian will end up at Premier League rivals Newcastle United with the Reds yet to wedge themselves into the race.

🇭🇺 My latest info on Szoboszlai. Leipzig are willing to reluctantly let him go. Many parties interested, but no one ready to pay his €70m release clause. #NUFC are firm favourites, and their project is appealing. He also has other interest from Spain and PL. #LFC like him,… pic.twitter.com/N3PB8jnh15 — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) June 6, 2023

With so many names flying around online, it can be a little overwhelming to keep track of ahead of the start of the summer window.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable campaign with RB Leipzig this year, amassing a more than respectable tally of 23 goal contributions in 46 games for Die Rotten Bullen (across all competitions).

Offering both a goal threat and a creative presence in the middle of the park, we can more than understand why Premier League clubs like Newcastle would be keen to snap him up this summer if a move to the Premier League is desired.

The midfielder has previously admitted that it would be a ‘special experience’ working under one of the likes of Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola or Jose Mourinho, as was reported by Indez (via the Echo).

So perhaps this is an avenue we could explore at a later point dependent on how moves for the likes of Manu Kone and Khephren Thuram play out in the relatively near future.

We know our German tactician is keen for us to get our business wrapped up as early as possible ahead of the start of pre-season – an understandable request given prior concerns over how a congested schedule ahead of the 2022/23 campaign failed to prepare his squad appropriately – so Szoboszlai could figure in our plans if we need to push a deal through quickly by activating a release clause.

That’s purely speculation on our part, of course, and we’d expect at least one of the aforementioned French duo to make the switch over to the red half of Merseyside – especially at prices quoted as being under £40m each.

Medical results pending, the potential signing of Alexis Mac Allister does represent the perfect start to the window. We just need to make sure that the good times don’t halt there.

