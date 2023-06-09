Liverpool ‘ready’ to rival Newcastle and Barca for versatile 18 y/o’s signature – report

Liverpool are ‘ready’ to make a move for Turkish youngster Arda Guler according to reports.

The Fenerbahce star, who is also attracting interest from Newcastle and Barcelona, could be available for £21m and Jurgen Klopp’s side have now ‘stepped into the race’ for his signature, that’s according to Turkish outlet Aksam (via TEAMtalk).

The 18-year-old has been capped twice by his country and was handed the No. 10 shirt by the Istanbul-based outfit at the start of the season.

He registered six goals and six assists for Jorge Jesus’ side this term (across all competitions) and his versatility is something that could appeal to Klopp and Co.

The Ankara-born talent can operate on either flank as well as in the number ten role if needed and with him showing so much potential while still being a teenager it may be a deal that Liverpool are keen to strike.

The Reds have already completed their first signing of the summer with Alexis Mac Allister joining from Brighton yesterday and our German tactician will be eager to get more deals over the line ahead of next season.

It’s been clear right throughout Klopp’s tenure that he’s not afraid to give opportunities to youngsters and could Guler be the next teenager we see shining under the watchful eye of the former Borussia Dortmund boss?

