Liverpool linked with a move for 25 y/o Serie A star; believe to be ‘unhappy’ at current club – report

Liverpool are preparing to compete with Bayern Munich and Newcastle for the signing of Federico Chiesa this summer.

The former Fiorentina man has registered just four goals and six assists this term (across all competitions) and is reportedly unhappy at Juventus, that’s according to the report by Il Corriere dello Sport (via Football365).

Rumours suggest that the Italy international would cost the Reds somewhere in the region of £38.7m with him under contract with the Old Lady until the summer of 2025.

The Turin based outfit appear to have already accepted that the winger will be leaving the club this summer, however, having reportedly already began searching for his replacement.

Chiesa is a player with immense quality but the only aspect of the 25-year-old’s game that may prevent Jurgen Klopp from making a move for him is his injury record.

He’s spent 75 days on the sideline already this season (Transfermarkt) for numerous reasons ranging from knee problems to muscle fatigue and the last thing we need in the squad is another injury prone player.

We’ve just bid farewell to Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – two players who saw their time on Merseyside hampered by injury – and Klopp will not want to experience similar issues with any new signings.

We’re also already pretty well stocked at the top end of the pitch and it’s clear that midfield is our main area of concern at the moment.

We therefore believe it’s unlikely that Chiesa will be donning the famous red shirt next season but we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

